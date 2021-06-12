Maharashtra Reports 10,697 Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.51%

Coronavirus: COVID-19 restrictions are still in place in Mumbai (File)

Maharashtra reported 10,697 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 360 deaths in the last 48 hours and 121 last week. Covid deaths reported in the last one week from districts and corporations have been updated on Covid portal today, adding to the cumulative tally.

Mumbai reported 733 fresh cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is 2.51 per cent and 732 patients have recovered.

Mumbai will continue to remain in the level-3 category of the Maharashtra government's plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions till further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday night.

Considering the possible difficulties in the implementation of COVID-19 control measures, the guidelines issued on June 5 will continue as of now, it said.

The BMC said it decided to continue with level-3 restrictions considering the city's size and population density, daily arrival of a huge number of commuters from other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the India Meteorological Department's warning of very heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Under the level-3 restrictions, both essential and non-essential shops are allowed to remain open till 4 pm, but malls, theatres and multiplexes remain closed. Also, only essential services staff and government staff are permitted to travel on suburban local trains.

As per the state government's notification, municipal corporations and districts with positivity rate below 5 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy rate between 25 to 40 per cent are categorised under level 2.