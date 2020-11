Maharashtra will soon take a call on whether it would allow flights, train and road travel to Delhi in view of the Covid surge in the national capital. The decision will be taken within eight days, said Cabinet Minister Vijay Waddetiwar.

"Along with Delhi, we are also looking at the condition in Gujarat. If Gujarat declares lockdown, then people will anyway not be able to come out of the state or go in," added the minister, who handles the state's Relief and Rehabilitation portfolio.