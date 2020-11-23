Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally At 90,95,807 With 45,209 New Cases

Coronavirus Cases in India: This is the 15th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases.

India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday morning after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death count in the country mounted to 1,33,227.

This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st November, of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday. The last one crore tests were conducted in a span of just 10 days.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Nov 23, 2020 06:04 (IST) Coronavirus news: Over 3,600 people penalised in 3 days for not wearing mask in Noida



Over 3,600 people who were found not wearing face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida in three days, police said on Sunday.



Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to penalise people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it stated in a statement.



According to the statement, 1,312 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and Rs 1.31 lakh was collected from them in fines on Saturday.



On Sunday, challans were issued to another 1,089 people who were found without mask in public places, it added.