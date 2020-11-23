Order To Shut 2 Delhi Markets Over Covid Rules Withdrawn Hours Later

Delhi coronavirus: Officials visited the two markets last night to ensure that shops were closed.

An order to shut two evening markets in west Delhi till the end of this month for violating various coronavirus safety guidelines was withdrawn, hours after the notice was sent last night.

The Delhi government on Sunday had ordered the closure of two markets, the Punjabi Basti market and the Janta, in Nangloi area, till November 30 after it was found that wearing masks and social distancing were not being followed in these markets. Over 200 vendors dealing in various daily-use items set up shops in the two evening markets.

Officials of West Delhi district and the police visited the two markets last night to ensure that shops and stalls were closed.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government does not want to shut any market and asked representatives of market associations to provide masks to people not wearing it. Mr Kejriwal had held a virtual meeting with the representatives of market associations in the city.

As the capital struggles to contain the surge in coronavirus cases that have crossed 5.29 lakh, Mr Kejriwal had on November 17 said that his government has sought the centre's go-ahead to allow it to shut for a few days markets that may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots.

Last week, the state government raised the fine for not wearing masks from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000. The same penalty will be applicable for those caught violating quarantine rules, social distancing norms or chewing and spitting tobacco and pan masala.

Delhi logged 6,746 fresh coronavirus cases and 121 deaths linked to the virus on Sunday.

India is currently the world's second-worst-hit country by the pandemic, with over 91.39 lakh total Covid cases, including over 1.33 lakh deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)