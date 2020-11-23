Who'll Get COVID-19 Vaccine First, Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi's tweet came in the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and Gujarat and the imminent arrival of a vaccine in the market.

Will PM Cares fund the vaccine distribution in India, Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi a flurry of questions in connection to the anticipated vaccine for the COVID-19, raising issues like funding, timing, and priority of candidates.

The former Congress President's queries on Twitter came in the backdrop of a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases from several states like Delhi and Gujarat in the past few days and also the expected arrival of a vaccine in the market as announced by Oxford University as well as drug-makers like Pfizer and Moderna.

His queries came a day after he criticised the central government's mishandling of the lockdown announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping India since January.

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 91 lakh mark by Sunday, with 44,059 fresh COVID-19 infections being reported, government data shows. Up to 511 people died of the disease, taking the overall death count to 1,33,738.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing steps taken to deal with the current COVID-19 situation, noting that the pandemic has "worsened" and, in places Gujarat, the situation had "gone out of control".

