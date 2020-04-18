Over 50 Helplines To Help Women Facing Domestic Violence During Lockdown

Anyone can call on these numbers to report domestic violence complaints (Representational)

More than 50 helplines have been started across India to help women facing domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown, officials said today.

Anyone can call up on these helplines to lodge complaints of domestic abuse against women anywhere in the country.

"Fifty-two helplines have been started in different parts of the country to help women facing domestic violence during the lockdown," a home ministry official said.

While some of these helplines are active nationally, some are state specific and others were set up at district level.

The helplines are run by police, women welfare departments and NGOs working for the rights of women, the official said. The domestic abuse national helpline number is 181 while women police helpline numbers are 1091 and 1291.

There are two numbers to provide help to the women through psychologists - 9000070839 and 0402760531.

While some of the helplines have been operational for a long time, others have been set up temporarily for helping women during the lockdown.

There have been reports of domestic violence in different parts of the country during the lockdown and police have intensified vigil to check such incidents, another official said.

The Pune Zila Parishad has reportedly decided to put men in quarantine if there is any complaint of domestic abuse against them.

There have been reports of growing incidents of domestic violence globally, especially in places like Paris.

During the lockdown, women can't go out to lodge complaint if they face any harassment at the hands of the men at home. The helplines are expected to help all such women in distress, the official said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days - till April 14 - in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was later extended till May 3.