Migrant Labourers Take Walk Back Home To Madhya Pradesh From Maharashtra

In Nagpur, some migrant labourers were seen cycling towards their home town in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, while some others were seen going on foot.

Some migrant labourers were seen cycling towards their home town in Satna. (ANI)

Nagpur (Maharashtra):

With no transport options available, thousands of migrant labourers across the country have resorted to commuting on foot or cycling towards their native places during the lockdown.

In Nagpur, some migrant labourers were seen cycling towards their home town in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, while some others were seen going on foot.

"I started my journey from Nashik five days ago and it will take another six days to reach my home," said a labourer.

Some labourers said they were expecting the transport facilities to start on April 14 as the 21-day lockdown was scheduled to end on the day.

"My husband and I started our journey on cycle with our one-year-old child from Nagpur to Siwni in Madhya Pradesh yesterday. We were waiting for buses to start on April 14 but since they did not begin, we decided to travel on cycle," Anjali, a labourer said.

Notably, thousands of daily wage workers in different cities across the country have tried to head back to their hometowns after the lockdown was imposed.

This comes as the lockdown was recently extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

