2 Migrants Killed In Haryana, UP, Run Over By Cars On Their Way Home

A 25-year-old migrant was killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Two migrants on the move amid the coronavirus lockdown have been killed since last night in hit-and-run incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. A migrant worker from Bihar was killed and another injured after being hit by a speeding car in Haryana, the police said on Tuesday. Another migrant cycling home was killed last night in Rae Bareli.

Two migrants walking on a road in Ambala Cantonment in Haryana were hit by an SUV early this morning. One died on the spot while the other is in hospital with serious injuries.

The migrants were on their way to Bihar, said the police. The car allegedly swerved and lost control. The driver is missing but the car has been seized.

In the other incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old migrant, Shiv Kumar Das, was cycling in a group from western UP to his village in Bihar when he was hit.

Reports suggest the car went out of control after its brakes failed.