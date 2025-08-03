6 Migrant Workers From Odisha Killed In Granite Quarry Accident In Andhra

Six migrant workers from Odisha were killed in a tragic accident at a granite quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the Satyakrishna Granite Quarry near Ballikurava when a large portion of a rock face collapsed.

According to police officials, 16 workers were present at the site when the rockslide took place. The collapse resulted in the immediate death of six individuals and caused serious injuries to ten others.

Rescue operations are currently underway to recover the bodies of two workers who are believed to be still trapped under the debris, while four bodies have been retrieved.

The injured have been transported to a government hospital in Narasaraopet, with several said to be in critical condition.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi visited the accident site and is overseeing the rescue and recovery efforts.

Preliminary investigations suggest that inadequate safety measures at the quarry may have contributed to the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his concern over the incident and has ordered a thorough inquiry into the cause of the accident. He has also directed officials to ensure that the injured workers receive the best possible medical care.