Not more than 10 people will be allowed when religious places reopen, Mamata Banerjee

All places of worship in Bengal will open from June 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today, two days before lockdown4 is to end. Not more than 10 people will be allowed when religious places reopen, she declared.

The tea and jute industry will also open from June 1 with 100 per cent workers, Mamata Banerjee said.

All government and private offices will open with full strength.