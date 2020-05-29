India's Latest US-Made Heavy-Lift Chopper Gets To Work In Arunachal

Coronavirus lockdown: A Boeing CH-47 Chinook of the IAF in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its latest heavy-lift helicopters CH-47F to take supplies to remote areas in the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The Boeing Chinook is among India's latest buy from the American firm along with the AH-64 Apache "tank buster" attack helicopters.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted a video of the Chinook taking off from an airfield in Miao district, 25 km from the state border with Assam.

"There goes Chinook Helicopter of @IAF_MCC carrying 83 quintals of essential commodities for remote Vijoynagar in Changlang dist from Miao today. Thankfully weather cleared enabling essential items to be delivered to the needy in this pandemic, completing day's task in 2 sorties," Mr Khandu tweeted.

Arunachal Pradesh has so far reported four cases of coronavirus; one has recovered, according to data on the Health Ministry website.

These helicopters under the Eastern Air Command are based in Mohanbari in Assam. They will provide "the IAF unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions," officials said.

Boeing on its website says the Chinook has unsurpassed ability to deliver heavy payloads to high altitudes, and is eminently suitable for operations in the high Himalayas.

"The aircraft has been battle-tested in diverse, extreme conditions throughout the world, and has proven capability to operate in the wide range of conditions that typify the Indian subcontinent," says Boeing.