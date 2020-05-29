7,466 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, Biggest Jump So Far

Coronavirus Cases, India: COVID-19 case count crossed 1.6 lakh on Thursday

India reported 7,466 new novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed Friday morning. This is the first time that more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in a 24-hour period and follows seven straight days of more than 6,000 new cases per day. The number of deaths over the past 24 hours is 175.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 1,65,799, the total number of deaths is 4,706 and the number of people who have recovered is 71,106.

Late Thursday the country crossed 1.6 lakh coronavirus cases, making it the ninth worst-hit in the world. The surge in cases comes with only two days to the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown, which is scheduled to end on Sunday.