Maximum use of Doordarshan and other educational channels may be made for teaching purposes, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Educational Institutes To Continue Online Teaching Amid Lockdown: Centre

As per the guidelines, all educational, training, coaching institutions will remain closed.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued revised guidelines as to which sectors and industries will continue to function during the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

As per the guidelines, all educational, training, coaching institutions will remain closed. However, these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching during the lockdown.

"To mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities have been allowed which will come into effect from 20th April. 2020. These limited exemptions will be operationalized by states/UTs/district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines," read the directive by the MHA.

"Maximum use of Doordarshan and other educational channels may be made for teaching purposes," it read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the lockdown in a televised address to the nation. And the 21-day lockdown which was slated to end yesterday was extended till May 3.

