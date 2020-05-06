40,000 Arrested Since March 25 For Lockdown Violation In Bengal: Police

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested over 800 people for violation; (File)

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday said it has arrested over 40,000 people from different parts of the state for defying lockdown norms since March 25.

"40,723 people have been arrested and 3,614 vehicles seized since March 25 for violation of lockdown," the West Bengal Police tweeted.

The police said it will continue taking strict actions against those who defy the lockdown, but will allow "the opening of standalone shops and movement of small vehicles with 3 persons (which) has been allowed in areas other than containment zones."

"Public transport with less than 50% of capacity will be available within the district in green zones. Please try to work from home. "Please don''t forget to wear mask and to maintain physical distance if you need to go out. WBP will continue to enforce lockdown strictly," the tweet added.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested over 800 people for violation of lockdown norms, a senior officer said, adding that nine vehicles were seized during the day.

At least 833 people were arrested for violating "Total Safety Restrictions" since Tuesday morning till 8pm, he said.

"We have arrested 652 for violating lockdown norms while 152 for not wearing masks and 29 for spitting in the open. All will be prosecuted as per the relevant sections of the 188 IPC and 54 DM Act," he said.

The Kolkata Police also arrested one person for running a roadside eatery within the "containment zone" in Manicktala area, he added.