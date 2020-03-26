Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases Cross 600 As India Starts 3-Week Lockdown

The lockdown that has taken buses off the road and trains off the track.

More than a billion people locked themselves on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left 10 dead in the country. The world's largest shutdown was however yet to have an effect as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India went up to 606.

The 21-day lockdown saw anxious people scrambling to nearby shops for essential supplies and services, prompting the government to urge citizens not to panic. E-commerce companies delivering essentials like groceries, medicines and food, however, alleged harassment from law enforcement officials and security guards, leading to severe inconvenience in times of an unprecedented crisis, online retailers have said, calling for an urgent intervention from the government.

Despite the lockdown that has taken buses off the road and trains off the track, many migrant labourers have started on their way home, willing to risk sealed borders and vigilant policemen, who are tasked with ensuring that people not leave their homes except for most pressing need.

In his televised address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi had said "21 days' lockdown may seem to be a long time, but this is the only way to ensure everyone is safe". Staying at home, he had repeatedly said, is now a matter of survival.

Here are the highlights on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 26, 2020 08:31 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: In UP, People Practice Social Distancing By Standing At A Distance Near Stall

People at a Mother Dairy booth in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 19 stand at a distance from each other as they practice social distancing.

