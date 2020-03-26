In UP, A Wedding Via Facetime Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

UP Couple Wed Via Facetime Amid Coronavirus Lockdown. (Representational)

A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi decided to marry over telephone and Facetime app as they coudn't organise a wedding ceremony due to lockdown imposed to fight the Coronavirus epidemic in the country.

The bride, Mehjabeen, dressed up in all finery, sat at home with just her immediate family members while the groom, Hamid, remained at his house with his family members.

The two houses were at a distance of about 15 kilometres.

Through video conferencing, the cleric solemnized the 'nikaah' and the respective families held mini-celebrations in their homes.

The groom said that there was no way to take the Baraat (wedding procession) out due to the lockdown

"The lockdown took place and there was no way in which we could take the 'baraat' out. We discussed the issue and decided that the wedding would not be postponed and would be held at all costs," Mr Hamid said.

"After the lockdown is lifted, I will bring my bride home and, perhaps, have a bigger celebration then," he added.