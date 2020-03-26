Pics: Huge Plane Hangar-Like Quarantine Facility In Assam Within A Week

Assam coronavirus update: The 700-bed quarantine facility being set up in the state

The Assam government is building a massive quarantine centre to keep COVID-19 patients, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has tweeted.

"A large quarantine centre will be established at the Sarusojai Sports Complex, Guwahati with capacity for about 700 people. This morning visited the site to take stock of preparedness and the facility. It shall be ready in a week's time," Mr Sarma tweeted.

In photos tweeted by Mr Sarma, masked workers are seen tying ropes to wooden beams under a tall U-shape shed that is built like an aircraft hangar.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the highly infectious Novel Coronavirus from spreading. All flights and trains except cargo services carrying essential supplies have been stopped.

Assam coronavirus update: Workers wearing masks at the quarantine facility being set up in Assam

People entering Assam from other states are being stamped and made to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Two people in the northeast were the first to be infected with the coronavirus last week - one is a girl from Manipur who returned from the UK. and the other is a 50-year-old man from Mizoram who had been to the Netherlands.

In Assam, those found on the streets or in any public place before they complete the 14-day home quarantine will be charged, the police have said.