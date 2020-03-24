Manipur Woman Who Returned From UK Has Coronavirus, 1st In North-East

Manipur has reported its first case of coronavirus with a 23-year-old woman who returned from the United Kingdom testing positive. She is a student in the UK. This is the first case in the northeast.

While the patient has been put under isolation at a hospital, her family members too have been quarantined. The family is being tested for coronavirus.

Manipur is among the 32 states and union territories that are under a complete lockdown to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus. Over 470 people have tested positive for the virus in the country and nine have died.