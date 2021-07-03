Coronavirus Live Updates: 46,617 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate is 97.01 per cent.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 3,04,58,251 with 46,617 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 2.95 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count increased to 4,00,312 with 853 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said that its single-shot coronavirus vaccine neutralizes the fast-spreading delta variant and provides durable protection against infection more broadly.

The company said in a statement Thursday that recipients of its vaccine produced strong neutralizing antibodies over the course of at least eight months against all variants including delta, which was first seen in India and has been spreading around the globe.

According to a latest Lancet report, flexible and agile vaccination strategies can play a vital role in protecting lives in India as COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

The report ''Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against COVID-19 in India'' published by the Lancet Global Health on Friday highlighted the importance of sentinel site based surveillance and detection of early warning signal through test positivity ratio (TPR).

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: