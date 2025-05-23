India Records 257 Covid Cases Amid Surge, 23 In Capital

India is currently witnessing a modest rise in Covid-19 infections, with the Union Health Ministry reporting 257 active cases so far. Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for over 85 per cent of these cases. Delhi has also reported 23 active cases.

Kerala tops the list with 273 active cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with over 66 cases and Maharashtra with over 56 infections. The spike in these states comes amid a regional surge in Covid-19 cases across Asia.

Health authorities in Kerala confirmed one death as of May 19.

Other states and union territories that reported new or existing active cases include:

Puducherry - 10 active cases (3 new since May 12)

Karnataka - 13 active cases (8 new)

Delhi - 5 active cases (3 new)

Gujarat - 7 active cases (6 new)

Rajasthan - 2 active cases (1 new)

Haryana - 1 active case (1 new)

Sikkim - 1 active case (1 new)

West Bengal - 1 active case

No other state has reported any new infections or deaths since May 19.

At least 112 patients have recovered or been discharged during the same period. The country's overall recovery stands at more than 4.45 crore, with 5.33 lakh total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Amid the rise, state governments have urged the public to remain cautious but not alarmed.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George noted the uptick in Covid cases in Southeast Asia and warned of a possible increase in the state. "While the severity is not high, self-defence is important," she said, addressing the media. She also advised those with symptoms and vulnerable individuals to wear masks and avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has asked citizens not to panic, saying, "I want to tell you all, not to be scared. Corona is normal now, our immunity has increased, and this situation will persist; no need to panic. The government is alert. If any health-related problem arises, we are prepared."

Tamil Nadu's Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam also said there was "no need to panic."

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, our medical infrastructure is prepared to handle any kind of situation. But we are nowhere near any such situations. If there is a need for people to follow some rules, we will notify them. Our surveillance mechanism is very robust and people are advised to stay calm," he said.

So far, no new advisories have been issued by the World Health Organization or the Union Health Ministry, though states continue to monitor ILI (Influenza-Like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) trends.