Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases Cross 60 Lakh-Mark In India

More than 82,000 new Covid cases were reported across India in the past 24 hours.

With over 82,000 new patients, the coronavius cases in India crossed 60 lakh-mark on Monday, data from the health ministry showed. The death count from the highly contagious virus climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more fatalities.

The number of recoveries reported in the past 24 hours is around 74,893, taking the total number of people who have fought off the virus past 50 lakh.

India is the second worst-affected country by the Covid pandemic, second only to the United States in the total number of active cases.

Here are the Live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases: