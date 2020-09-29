Amid Rising Covid Cases In Kerala, All-Party Meet Decides Against Lockdown

Kerala accounts for the highest Active Ratio cases for COVID 19 in India currently at 32.2 per cent.

Amid the continuing steep increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has agreed on lockdown not being the way forward for the state, at this point. However, according to the Chief Minister, all parties have agreed on strict implementation of regulations on gatherings, including protests, and other COVID-19 protocols.

Kerala accounts for the highest Active Ratio cases for COVID 19 in India currently at 32.2 per cent. For every 100 people being tested, 12 are testing positive for COVID 19 - a steep increase in the state.

While the state is testing around 50,000 samples a day, the Kerala chapter of Indian Medical Association, which has appealed to the state government for a "Medical Emergency" to be declared, has suggested that the tests need to be increased to around a lakh per day.

"The COVID-19 curve is rising very steeply in Kerala. The IMA survey estimates for the state is very worrying. There has to be a considerable rise in testing and intensive tracing and isolation. People have to limit their movements to only essentials like home, work place or shopping for essentials. This is just no time for friendly gatherings or recreational outings", Dr Sreejith N Kumar, member of Central Working Committee of Indian Medical Association, told NDTV.

The Chief Minister, however, has said at this stage there is no need to declare a "medical emergency", according to the all-party meeting, but strict measures need to be enforced.

COVID-19 growth rate for Kerala is at 3.8 per cent, in contrast to India's 1.3 per cent, for an average of three moving days. However, the state's Case Fatality Rate is a low 0.4 per cent.