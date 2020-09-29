Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Is Asymptomatic

Venkaiah Naidu is in home quarantine and in good health, his office tweeted

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for coronavirus during a routine test, his office said in a tweet this evening. The 71-year-old, who is in home quarantine, is asymptomatic and in good health, the tweet read.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," the tweet from his office read.

Mr Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, recently attended the monsoon session of parliament, which was cut short after more than 25 members tested positive for the virus.