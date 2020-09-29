Manish Sisodia Tests Negative For COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested Covid negative (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested negative for the coronavirus and has been discharged from hospital. Doctors have advised Mr Sisodia to rest for at least a week more before returning to his duties.

On Monday Mr Sisodia, who was undergoing plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket, said he was "feeling much better".

"If everything goes well, I will be free from the hospital in a day or two," he said.

Doctors had said that the Deputy Chief Minister, who had also tested positive for the dengue virus, had improved and shown good response to his treatment.

Mr Sisodia, who tested positive for Covid on September 14, was admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital last week after spiking a fever and complaining of breathing difficulties. At the time of his admission, doctors said, he also had falling blood platelets levels.

"After suffering from mild fever, I took a coronavirus test and turned out to be positive. I have isolated myself. I don't have a fever or any other problem as of now, I am absolutely fine. With your prayers, I am sure I will return to work after regaining my health," he tweeted in Hindi.

He had initially been self-isolating himself at his official residence before his condition worsened and he was admitted to the LNJP Hospital.

According to Covid management guidelines, patients who do not have co-morbidities and do not belong to a vulnerable age group (below 10 or over 60) have been advised home quarantine.

Mr Sisodia is 48 years old.

The following day hospital officials said Mr Sisodia also tested positive for dengue.

Mr Sisodia, with other ministers of the Delhi government, is actively involved in the fight against the virus, addressing virtual press briefings, inspecting Covid facilities and overseeing the management of the campaign to contain and suppress the disease.

The national capital is the sixth worst-affected region in the country with over 2.7 lakh confirmed cases so far. Of these more than 5,200 are deaths linked to the virus and around 27,000 are active cases.

On Monday Delhi recorded 1,984 new cases and 37 deaths.

Last week Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city, which has seen a worrying spike in cases in recent days, had turned the corner and seen off a second wave of infections.