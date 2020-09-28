'Feeling Better': Manish Sisodia, Covid+ve, Likely To Be Discharged Soon

Manish Sisodia underwent a plasma therapy on Friday. (FILE)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, has shown improvement in his health and is likely to be discharged from hospital in the next few days.

"I am feeling much better now. If everything goes well, I will be free from the hospital in a day or two," Mr Sisodia said.

The 48-year-old, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in south Delhi, was administered convalescent plasma therapy on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.

On Wednesday, he was shifted to the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital with Hospital for treatment and tested positive for dengue a day later. Later that same day he was shifted to the privately-run Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket due to his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level.

"After suffering from mild fever, I took a coronavirus test and turned out to be positive. I have isolated myself. I don't have a fever or any other problem as of now, I am absolutely fine. With your prayers, I am sure I will return to work after regaining my health," he tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the city, while the death count rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.