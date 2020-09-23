Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Covid Positive, Admitted To Hospital

Manish Sisodia had been actively involved in Delhi's fight against COVID-19. (FILE)

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has been admitted to the city's Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after complaints of fever and breathing difficulties. He had been under self-isolation at his official residence since testing positive for the highly contagious disease on September 14.

Patients who do not have co-morbidities or complications and do not belong to the vulnerable age group, are advised home quarantine.

On September 14, Mr Sisodia had tweeted to announce his positive status and warn those who came in contact with him.

"After suffering from mild fever, I took a coronavirus test and turned out to be positive. I have isolated myself. I don't have a fever or any other problem as of now, I am absolutely fine. With your prayers, I am sure I will return to work after regaining my health," he tweeted in Hindi.

The 48-year-old, along with other ministers, had been actively involved in Delhi's fight against the pandemic, addressing virtual press briefings, inspecting Covid facilities and overseeing the management of the disease.

The Covid cases in the national capital being on an upward spiral, parliament is set to adjourn indefinitely again today.



It was decided to cut short the session -- which started after more than five months and was scheduled to continue till October 1 -- after nearly 30 members tested positive for the disease in the mandatory tests before the session started and later.