Manish Sisodia, Hospitalised With Covid And Dengue, Gets Plasma Therapy

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being treated for Covid and dengue (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, underwent plasma therapy at a private hospital in the city today to help him fight the infectious virus.

Mr Sisodia was initially admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after spiking a fever and complaining of breathing difficulties. At the time of his admission, doctors said, he also had falling levels of blood platelets.

The following day (Thursday) hospital officials said Mr Sisodia had also tested positive for dengue. Later that same day he was shifted to the privately-run Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket.

Mr Sisodia, with other ministers of the Delhi government, was actively involved in the fight against the virus, addressing virtual press briefings, inspecting Covid facilities and overseeing the management of the disease.

He tested positive for the virus on September 14.

"After suffering from mild fever, I took a coronavirus test and turned out to be positive. I have isolated myself. I don't have a fever or any other problem as of now, I am absolutely fine. With your prayers, I am sure I will return to work after regaining my health," he tweeted in Hindi.

He had initially been self-isolating himself at his official residence before his condition worsened and he was admitted to the LNJP Hospital.

According to Covid management guidelines, patients who do not have co-morbidities and do not belong to a vulnerable age group (below 10 years or over 60 years) have been advised home quarantine.

Mr Sisodia is 48 years old.

Medical experts have stressed on the complications of treating patients infected by both Covid and dengue, pointing out that there is no "standard protocol" in such cases.

Sources at LNJP Hospital on Thursday told PTI "there is no standard protocol" for treatment of double infection of COVID-19 and dengue. Treatment is "patient-specific", the source said.

Meanwhile Delhi, which has seen a worrying spike in cases in recent days, has turned the corner and seen off a second wave of infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said yesterday.

The national capital is the sixth worst-affected region in the country with over 2.6 lakh confirmed cases so far. Of these more than 5,000 are deaths linked to the virus, while active cases number around 31,000.