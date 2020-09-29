Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases Cross 60 Lakh-Mark In India

More than 82,000 new Covid cases were reported across India in the past 24 hours.

With over 82,000 new patients, the coronavius cases in India crossed 60 lakh-mark on Monday, data from the health ministry showed. The death count from the highly contagious virus climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more fatalities.

The number of recoveries reported in the past 24 hours is around 74,893, taking the total number of people who have fought off the virus past 50 lakh.

India is the second worst-affected country by the Covid pandemic, second only to the United States in the total number of active cases.

Here are the Live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases:

Sep 29, 2020 07:43 (IST) Coronavirus News: Unlock 5 Rules Expected Soon As 4th Phase Ends Wednesday

The centre is expected to announce guidelines for the fifth phase of easing of Covid-related restrictions, or "Unlock 5", in the next couple of days as the current phase - "Unlock 4" - is due to end on Wednesday.



"Unlock 5" will likely come into effect on the following day - Thursday, October 1 - and is expected to stay in place till October 30.



While there is considerable speculation about what will and what will not be reopened, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra has prepared guidelines to reopen restaurants starting October 1.



Sep 29, 2020 07:43 (IST) Coronavirus Update: Maharashtra Looks To Reopen Restaurants Amid Covid, Drafts Dine-In Rules

As the lockdown in Maharashtra ends on September 30, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has prepared guidelines with the intent to reopen restaurants in the first week of October and shared them with stakeholders for feedback.



Restaurants in Maharashtra have remained closed for dine-in services since March when the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed. So far, restaurants have been only allowed to deliver food or pick-ups by customers.



"Once the rules are finalized (by stakeholders), we will take a decision to reopen restaurants," Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray said in a meeting with representatives of restaurant business associations from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur via video conferencing on Monday.





