Jharkhand Chief Minister Self-Isolates After Minister, MLA Test Positive

Coronavirus: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is under self-isolation, he tweeted

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted he is isolating himself as a safety measure after two of his colleagues tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus. "My fellow minister of the cabinet Mr Mithilesh Thakur ji and our party's MLA Mr Mathura Mahato ji have been found infected with coronavirus," Mr Soren tweeted.

"Both are being treated in a government hospital. As a precaution, I will also be in self-isolation for the next few days from today. But I will continue to perform every important work," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Soren's samples are expected to be tested today, news agency PTI reported.

"You are again urged to avoid going to crowded areas as much as possible. Make sure to use a mask, and if there is no mask, cover your face with a cloth. I would like to remind you to maintain social distancing but keep your hearts connected," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Mr Soren has wished a speedy recovery to the Water and Sanitation Minister and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA, the state government said in a statement.

Both Mr Thakur and Mr Mahato have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, and their contacts are being traced, official said.

Mr Thakur is the first minister in Mr Soren's cabinet to test positive for coronavirus.

Jharkhand has reported 3,018 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday night; 22 have died.

Mr Soren is the second Chief Minister after Bihar's Nitish Kumar to isolate himself as a safety move after getting in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Nitish Kumar last week attended an event where he sat next to a party leader who later turned out to be infected with coronavirus. The Bihar Chief Minister's test came negative.