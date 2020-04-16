IMF Praises India's 'Proactive Decision' On Lockdown Despite Slowdown

The International Monetary Fund Wednesday said that it supports India's proactive decision of imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus.
A day earlier, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook had forecast India's growth rate to be 1.9 per cent in 2020.
"India entered the pandemic turmoil in the midst of a credit crunch-induced slowdown and its recovery prospect becomes more uncertain," Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters during a news conference.
"Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India's proactive decision," Chang Yong Rhee said.
On March 25, India entered a three-week lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14. The lockdown was extended till May 3.
The impact of the coronavirus on the Asia-Pacific region will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented, he said, adding that Asia's growth in 2020 will come to a standstill.
This is worse than the annual average growth rates throughout the Global Financial Crisis (4.7 percent) or the Asian Financial Crisis (1.3 percent). Actually, Asia has not experienced zero growth in the last 60 years, he said. "That said, Asia's growth still fares better than in other regions."
For 2021, he said, there is hope. If containment policies succeed there could be a rebound in growth, he said.
However, it is highly uncertain how this year will progress, he added.
Noting that this is not a time for business, as usual, Chang Yong Rhee said that Asian countries need to use all policy instruments in their toolkits. In doing so, policy tradeoffs will be inevitable and will depend on policy space, he added.
China is expected to grow by 1.2 percent in 2020. The revisions to growth reflect both losses of domestic activity due to the social distancing measures, as well as a loss of external demand.
"We expect a rebound in economic activity later this year. This is because China is emerging from the outbreak first. Nonetheless, there are clear risks: the virus could come back and normalization could take longer," Chang Yong Rhee said.
Japan's economic outlook for 2020 has deteriorated significantly, he said. Real GDP in Japan is expected to decline by 5.2 percent, caused by the coronavirus impact, and a sharp deterioration of external demand, he said, adding South Korea's growth in 2020 is anticipated to be at -1.2 percent, he said.
Spelling out a set of recommendations for the countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Chang Yong Rhee said the first priority is to support and protect the health sector to contain the virus and introduce measures that slow contagion.
"If there is not enough fiscal space, countries will need to re-prioritize from other expenditures," he said.
Noting that containment measures are severely affecting economies, he said targeted support to hardest-hit households and firms is needed.
This is a real economic shock unlike the Global Financial Crisis. Protect people, jobs, and industries directly, not just through financial institutions, he said.
Observing that the pandemic is also affecting the financial market functioning, he urged countries to use monetary and macroprudential regulations flexibly to provide ample liquidity, ease the financial stress of industries and SMEs.
"For emerging markets with limited fiscal space, they might need to consider how to use central bank balance sheets flexibly to help SMEs through risk-sharing with the government," he said.
Asserting that external pressures need to be contained, he said that countries should seek and utilize bilateral and multilateral swap lines and financial support from the multilateral institutions.
"There can be a role for capital flow measures to secure external sector stability as a prerequisite to use more aggressive domestic policies to prevent lasting social and economic distress," he said. "Targeted support combined with domestic demand stimulus in recovery will help to reduce scarring, but it needs to reach people and smaller firms."
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*2048
2916 229
2434 184
295 36
187 9
DistrictCases
South173
Central100
North66
Shahdara63
New Delhi55
South West21
South East21
West18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*1033
1578 17
1506 5
40 10
32 2
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Chengalpattu24
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Thoothukudi17
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Salem12
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Tirupattur11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanniyakumari6
Kanchipuram6
Vellore5
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Tenkasi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*552
1242 38
1110
118 37
14 2
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*699
1023 54
873 54
147
3
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*760
987 257
870 241
64 13
53 3
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad77
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*603
766 116
669 106
64 5
33 5
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*430
735 75
673 68
51 1
11 6
DistrictCases
Hyderabad169
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*295
647 23
509 2
120 20
18 1
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r. Kadapa27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatnam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*233
525 42
491 33
20 4
14 5
DistrictCases
Kasaragod152
Kannur53
Ernakulam23
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Pathanamthitta13
Kozhikode12
Thrissur11
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*61
388 1
167
218 7
3
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*185
300 22
260 16
36 6
4
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*106
279 19
187 8
80 9
12 2
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*128
231 18
182 13
42 5
7
DistrictCases
Gurugram35
Mewat28
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Nuh10
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Kaithal1
Jind1
Charki Dadri1
Hisar1
Details Awaited*56
205 6
159
43 9
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*97
186 10
146
27 13
13 1
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*38
70 4
40 4
29
1
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*18
60
41
18
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
37
28
9
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*22
35 2
18
16 3
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*2
33 1
32 1
0
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*23
33
16
17 4
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*25
28 1
26 1
0
2
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
21
14
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*3
17
7
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*6
7 6
6 5
0
1 1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1 1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
1
0
0