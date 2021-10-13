Indian Airline Stocks Soar After Covid Rules Are Changed

IndiGo's shares have gained about 18.3% for the year as of last close.

Shares of Indian airline operators jumped on Wednesday after the country's civil aviation ministry allowed domestic flights to fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, lifting pandemic-led restrictions ahead of the festive season.

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, and SpiceJet Ltd rose as much as 4.8% and 5.9%, respectively, to their highest levels since mid-September.

Aviation industry has been among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars since operations were halted or restricted since 2020.

With COVID-19 cases falling and vaccination rates increasing, India has started easing travel restrictions over the past few months.

Passenger growth jumped 136.6% in August from a year earlier after the government relaxed some curbs, regulatory data showed.

IndiGo's shares have gained about 18.3% for the year as of last close, while SpiceJet's stock is down about 21% during the same period.

