West Bengal Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

The number of active cases in the state stands at 18,450. (File)

The COVID-19 death count in West Bengal mounted to 1,221 on Wednesday after the highest single-day spike of 39 fatalities were reported from different parts of the state, the health department said.

The state also witnessed a record 2,291 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 49,321, it said in a bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 18,450.

The bulletin added that 1,615 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.