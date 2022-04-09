Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 1,000 New Covid Cases, 7.3% Higher Than Yesterday

India COVID-19 Cases: The death count climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 fresh fatalities

India on Friday reported at least 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,30,33,067. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 11,492.

The death count climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 fresh fatalities, the data updated yesterday.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 147 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

