Covishield, Covaxin Prices Cut To Rs 225 Day Before Booster Drive Begins

A day before Covid vaccine booster shots become available to all Indian adults, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin at private hospitals have been slashed by more than half. Both the vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225. While Covishield has been slashed from Rs 600, Covaxin is down from Rs 1,200 per dose. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech cofounder Suchitra Ella made the announcement on Twitter today. The decision was taken after discussions with the Centre. Mr Poonawala had told NDTV yesterday that Covishield will cost Rs 600 plus taxes (same as before).

"We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+," Mr Poonawala tweeted.

"Announcing #CovaxinPricing. We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals," Ms Ella tweeted soon after.

Mr Poonawala had yesterday welcomed the Centre's announcement to open up booster shots for all above 18 years of age. Calling it a crucial and timely decision, he said people who wished to travel were finding it difficult to do so without a third dose as several countries have placed restrictions on those who have not taken a booster dose.