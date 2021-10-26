India Sees Lowest Daily Surge In Covid Cases (12,428) In Nearly 8 Months

Across the country, states have been witnessing a drop in daily cases. Maharashtra, which has the highest overall cases, on Monday logged 889 fresh infections, the lowest daily rise since March 2020.

Kerala, however, is still reporting thousands of new infections every day. In the last 24 hours, 6,664 fresh cases were recorded.

The country's active caseload (1,63,816) is the lowest in 241 days. India has logged 3,42,02,202 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.24 per cent this morning; it has been less than 2 per cent for the last 32 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent; it has been less than 2 per cent for last 22 days. At 98.19 per cent, the recovery rate is the highest since March 2020.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition against mass vaccination and insisted: "Vaccination is the key to protect people from coronavirus."

Odisha has entered the endemic stage of Coronavirus and there is need for booster dose of COVID vaccine, a top health department official said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Moderna has said its two-dose vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children and it plans to submit the data to global regulators soon, news agency Reuters reported.

The government has told the states to widen the vaccine coverage amid the festive season.

Worldwide, over 24 crore cases have been logged so far; 49.5 lakh people have died.