Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: India Reports 14,306 New COVID-19 Cases

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days

India logged 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 3,41,89,774, while the active cases declined to 1,67,695, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 fresh fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Oct 26, 2021 06:50 (IST) COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to be rolled out by November end, says Biological E Limited

To provide further momentum to the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax vaccine will be rolled out by end of November, Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd. said on Monday.



Addressing the reporters briefly after attending an event in Hyderabad, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, Mahima Datla said, "Hyderabad-based Biological E Ltd is expecting its Coronavirus vaccine, Corbevax to be rolled out by the end of November. It's our vision, that on the day of the launch, we will supply close to 10 crore doses."



The Corbevax is the third made-in-India vaccine against coronavirus; the other two indigenous vaccines are Covaxin and ZyCoV-D.The government earlier announced about the 30 crore doses of Corbevax by December. To provide further momentum to the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax vaccine will be rolled out by end of November, Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd. said on Monday.Addressing the reporters briefly after attending an event in Hyderabad, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, Mahima Datla said, "Hyderabad-based Biological E Ltd is expecting its Coronavirus vaccine, Corbevax to be rolled out by the end of November. It's our vision, that on the day of the launch, we will supply close to 10 crore doses."

Oct 26, 2021 05:58 (IST) Himachal Pradesh logs 252 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

A total of 252 new COVID-19 cases and one death was reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.



According to the state's health department, Himachal Pradesh has logged 2,22,890 COVID-19 cases till date. Of these, 1,657 are active cases.



With 90 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 2,17,495.



The death toll in the state is at 3,721. Of these deaths, Mucormycosis had been detected in 11 cases -- five in Kanga, two in Shimla, three in Hamirpur and one in Solan.