'Can't Doubt Vaccine Efficiency': Supreme Court Rejects Petition

Vaccination is the key to protect people from coronavirus, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it rejected a petition against mass vaccination.

"We do not want this matter to be argued at all. Let us not cast doubt on the vaccination. Vaccination is the key to protect people from coronavirus," the Supreme Court said.

Mathew Thomas, the petitioner, had argued in his plea that allowing the use of vaccines without completing clinical trials is in violation of the rules.

He had moved the top court after his petition was dismissed in the Karnataka High Court.

"If we grant this prayer and people will get infected will you take responsibility? This is a disservice you are doing, the petitioner should be dismissed with heavy cost," the Karnataka High Court had said while rejecting the petition and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

Earlier this year, Covaxin - one of the main vaccines being administered in India apart from Covishield - was cleared for emergency use while the final trial results were awaited.

However, the government has been repeatedly trying to address concerns over vaccine hesitancy.

India has so far given over 102 crore doses of vaccine; it crossed the 1 billion landmark last week. The centre has been chasing the goal of fully vaccinating 108 crore adults by the end of this year.

On Monday, the government asked the states to widen the vaccine coverage. "So far, 71.24 crore first doses, covering 76 per cent of the eligible population, and 30.06 crore second doses, covering 32 per cent of the eligible population, have been administered the Covid vaccines," the health ministry said in a statement.

More than 3.4 crore people have been affected in the country; 4.54 lakh people have died. While the country has been witnessing a drop in daily cases over the last few months after a challenging battle against second wave, the government has sent a cautionary note - not to let the guards down - amid the festive season.