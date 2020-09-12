India's Covid Cases Pass 46 Lakh With Record 1-Day Jump Of 97,570 Cases

India has recorded over 77,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning the pandemic.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 46,59,984 as it recorded the biggest single-day spike in cases with 97,570 new patients registered in the last 24 hours, the government data showed this morning.

More than 36 lakh patients have recovered so far; about 9.58 lakh cases are active. India reported a record 81,533 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. 1,201 Covid-linked death have been registered since yesterday, taking the number of total fatalities to 77,472.

The country has logged the second highest number of cases in the world after the United States, where the tally has surged to nearly 64 lakh cases.

In a tweet this morning, the Health Ministry said "the gap between the percentage of recovered cases and the percentage of active cases is progressively growing wide".

"The gap between %Recovered Cases and %Active Cases progressively growing wide. More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36L) recovered & discharged. Active Cases (less than 10.5L) only a small proportion (less than 1/4) of total cases. (sic)," the tweet read.