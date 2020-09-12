Coronavirus Live: India's COVID-19 Count Over 45.60 Lakh With Record 96,551 New cases

Coronavirus Cases In India: 60 per cent of the daily new recoveries are from five states.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 count now stands at 45, 62,415, according to the government data.

The total Coronavirus count included 9,43,480 active cases and 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients.

With 1,209 new deaths reported across the country, the count due to the disease has gone up to 76,271.

60 per cent of the daily new COVID-19 recoveries in India are coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, the Health Ministry informed.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in the country have surged to 35,42,663 with a total 70,880 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours of which Maharashtra alone contributed to more than 14,000 and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000.

