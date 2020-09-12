Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Jump Of 4,321 COVID-19 Cases

This is the fourth consecutive day when over 4,000 fresh cases have been recorded in Delhi

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 4,321 fesh infections in 24 hours taking the city's tally to over 2.14 lakh, government data showed today. The spike comes as the capital resumed metro services just days ago and reopened bars on a trial basis.

Twenty-eight people died in the last 24 hours taking the number of fatalities in the national capital to 4,715, state government's latest health bulletin showed.

The previous highest spike was on Thursday when 4,308 people tested positive for the deadly disease that has affected millions across the world.

This is the fourth consecutive day when over 4,000 fresh cases have been recorded in the national capital.

In the last 10 days, cases in the national capital have been on a steady rise. On September 2, number of reported infections was 2,509 which has almost doubled now.

60,000 tests were conducted for the second consecutive day in Delhi- testing has been ramped up in the recent days. Out of the total tests conducted, 9,182 are RT-PCR tests, and over 50,500 are rapid antigen tests.

Weeks ago, there was a sharp decline in the number of cases in Delhi with single day reported infections going as low as 805 in early August.

The number of active cases rose to 28,059 on Saturday from Friday's 26,907.

Total number of recoveries in the country's capital is 1,81,295 with a death rate of 2.2 per cent. The death rate in the last 10 days is 0.68 per cent. The recovery rate in the capital is currently at 84.68 per cent - it has been decreasing.

The city has 1,383 containment zones so far.