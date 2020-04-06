Coronavirus India: 'Maturity Showed By Public During Lockdown Unprecedented': PM Modi

The "maturity and seriousness" shown by the public during the lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus are unprecedented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, a day after millions of people across the country switched off non-essential lights and lit diyas (earthen lamps) and candles in their balconies and verandas following a call from PM Modi to show solidarity with the country's fight against coronavirus or COVID-19.

Addressing BJP workers on video on the party's 40th foundation day, PM Modi said: "It is going to be a long haul, we do not have to tire, our resolve and mission are to emerge victorious in fight against this pandemic."

India's coronavirus death count crossed 100 today, with over 4,000 people being infected.

The Prime Minister also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry. He asked them to follow the guidelines issues by party president JP Nadda. Fight against coronavirus is no less than war, Modi said, asking BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund.

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party - an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.

In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the BJP won only two seats but has since gone from strength to strength, winning a majority of seats for the first time in 2014 and repeating its success in the 2019 nation election.