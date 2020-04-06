On BJP's 40th Foundation Day, PM's Message To Party Workers On COVID-19

BJP Foundation Day: PM asked BJP workers to follow the guidelines on coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a message on coronavirus to BJP workers on the party's 40th foundation day, asking them to follow the guidelines and "help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing".

"We mark our party's 40th anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president JP Nadda-ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19-free," PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister's appeal to the ruling party comes the morning after millions of people across the country switched off non-essential lights and lit diyas (earthen lamps) and candles in their balconies and verandas following a call from PM Modi to "challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis", which has crossed 3,500 cases nationwide.

We mark our Party's 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19 free. #BJPat40pic.twitter.com/8RrvuLKzWm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

The BJP's foundation day is expected to be a low-key affair as the party is observing it amid the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

"Whenever @BJP4India has got the opportunity to serve, the party has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. In line with the Party's ethos, our Karyakartas have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service," PM Modi tweeted.

Greetings to all fellow @BJP4India Karyakartas on the Sthapana Diwas of the Party. Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the Party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation's length and breadth. #BJPat40 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

Party president JP Nadda too urged BJP workers to help the needy in the fight against COVID-19.

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party - an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.

In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the BJP won only two seats but has since gone from strength to strength, winning a majority of seats for the first time in 2014 and repeating its success in the 2019 nation election.