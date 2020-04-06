Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases Cross 3,500 Mark In India, Boris Johnson Admitted To Hospital For Tests

Coronavirus cases: 83 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 virus and 275 people have been discharged

Over 500 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases past the 3,500 mark, the Health Ministry said on Sunday evening. At least 83 deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 virus and 275 people have been discharged after receiving treatment. On Friday India recorded the highest number of fresh cases (601) and deaths (12) amid a surge linked to a controversial religious gathering in Delhi. More than 1,000 people who attended the religious held by Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month have tested positive, the government said on Saturday. Millions switched off lights and lit diyas (earthen lamps) and candles, burst firecrackers, chanted slogans and shouted and cheered from their balconies Sunday night, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to "challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis". On Sunday the Prime Minister spoke to two former Presidents and Prime Ministers and all senior opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The phone calls came roughly two weeks after he ordered a three-week "total lockdown" to control the spread of the virus - a lockdown criticised by the opposition who had not been consulted on the matter. Sources said the calls were part of an outreach on the lifting of the lockdown.

World 12,18,485 Cases 9,00,093 Active 2,52,492 Recovered 65,900 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 183 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,18,485 and 65,900 have died; 9,00,093 are active cases and 2,52,492 have recovered as on April 5, 2020 at 7:08 pm.

India 3,577 505 Cases 3,219 435 Active 275 62 Recovered 83 8 Deaths In India, there are 3,577 confirmed cases including 83 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,219 and 275 have recovered as on April 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Delhi District Cases South 77 South West 14 West 10 East 9 North West 9 South East 9 North East 8 North 6 Central 4 New Delhi 3 Shahdara 2 Details Awaited* 352 503 58 492 56 18 3 7 1 Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 173 Pune 51 Mumbai Suburban 41 Sangli 24 Nagpur 15 Thane 14 Ahmednagar 11 Raigad 5 Palghar 5 Buldhana 4 Yavatmal 4 Satara 2 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Nashik 1 Aurangabad 1 Ratnagiri 1 Gondia 1 Sindhudurg 1 Details Awaited* 134 490 472 42 24 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 69 Coimbatore 33 Tirunelveli 30 Dindigul 25 Erode 25 Namakkal 19 Theni 12 Karur 11 Madurai 11 Thiruvarur 9 Tiruppur 8 Thoothukudi 6 Salem 6 Virudhunagar 5 Sivaganga 5 Kanniyakumari 5 Tiruvannamalai 4 Villupuram 4 Kanchipuram 4 Nagapattinam 3 Ramanathapuram 2 Vellore 2 Tiruchirappalli 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 185 485 74 482 75 6 3 1 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 58 Kannur 25 Ernakulam 18 Pathanamthitta 14 Kozhikode 6 Malappuram 6 Thiruvananthapuram 6 Thrissur 5 Idukki 3 Kottayam 3 Palakkad 3 Alappuzha 2 Kollam 1 Wayanad 1 Details Awaited* 155 306 11 259 3 49 8 2 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 55 Warangal Urban 12 Medchal Malkajgiri 9 Ranga Reddy 7 Karimnagar 5 Mahabubnagar 4 Kamareddy 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nalgonda 3 Sangareddy 2 Nizamabad 2 Jogulamba Gadwal 2 Suryapet 1 Mulugu 1 Nagarkurnool 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Medak 1 Details Awaited* 154 269 110 244 79 32 31 7 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Meerut 12 Agra 11 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Ghazipur 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Varanasi 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 151 227 53 210 53 19 2 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 36 Bhilwara 23 Jodhpur 16 Tonk 9 Jhunjhunu 8 Churu 6 Ajmer 5 Bharatpur 3 Dungarpur 3 Alwar 3 Pratapgarh 2 Udaipur 1 Jaisalmer 1 Sikar 1 Pali 1 Dholpur 1 Dausa 1 Details Awaited* 80 200 179 21 0 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Visakhapatnam 3 Krishna 2 Chittoor 1 East Godavari 1 Guntur 1 Spsr Nellore 1 Prakasam 1 Details Awaited* 180 190 29 190 29 1 1 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 65 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 5 Bhopal 4 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Details Awaited* 80 165 61 174 64 0 9 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 38 Mysuru 11 Uttar Kannad 9 Chikballapur 9 Dakshin Kannad 4 Kalaburagi 3 Udupi 3 Bengaluru Rural 2 Davangere 2 Chitradurga 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumakuru 1 Details Awaited* 59 144 16 136 17 12 4 1 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 32 Surat 10 Gandhinagar 9 Vadodara 9 Rajkot 7 Bhavnagar 4 Porbandar 3 Gir Somnath 2 Kachchh 1 Mahesana 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 43 122 17 115 14 18 4 11 1 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 17 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 55 106 31 104 30 4 1 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 15 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 24 Paraganas North 3 Medinipur East 3 24 Paraganas South 2 Howrah 2 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 45 80 11 73 4 10 7 3 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 25 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Ambala 1 Hisar 1 Sonipat 1 Palwal 1 Details Awaited* 15 59 10 35 10 25 1 1 1 Punjab District Cases Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 S.a.s Nagar 9 Hoshiarpur 5 Jalandhar 5 Amritsar 2 Ludhiana 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 15 57 61 1 5 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 15 30 31 0 1 Assam District Cases Marigaon 2 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 22 26 2 26 2 0 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 6 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 15 22 6 20 6 2 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Details Awaited* 17 20 15 20 15 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 18 0 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 7 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 10 10 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 2 9 6 3 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 2 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 4 7 7 0 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 3 6 6 1 1 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 3 3 1 3 1 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0

Here are the LIVE updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) India outbreak:

Apr 06, 2020 07:39 (IST) 1.67 million tested for coronavirus in US, says Donald Trump



US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that at least 1.6 million people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in the United States and the results have been shared with those who took a test. "That's far more than any country's been able to do," Trump said. During a Coronavirus Taskforce press briefing, he exuded optimism and said "We are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we''ll be very proud of the job we all did." He also said that Abbott Laboratories will produce 1,200 of its new 15-minute coronavirus test weekly. Abbott's test was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on March 27.