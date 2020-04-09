"Ordered 1.7 Lakh Personal Protection Kits, 49,000 Ventilators": Health Ministry

The government has ordered 1.7 crore PPEs (personal protection equipment) and 49,000 ventilators to aid healthcare workers and doctors in the fight against the infectious novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said today in its daily press briefing.
Confirming that the supply of new PPE, ventilators and N95 face masks had already begun, the ministry said there was no need to panic over the availability of PPE but advised caution, noting "everyone does not need PPE" and that guidelines had been issued regarding its "rational" use.
"Supplies of PPEs, masks and ventilators have now begun. 20 domestic manufacturers in India have been (contacted) and orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed. Supplies have begun. 49,000 ventilators have been ordered," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary (Health Ministry), said.
As nationwide demand for PPEs and essential medical equipment grows, Mr Agarwal said the centre was working towards ensuring supply of essential medical equipment to states. However, he also urged states to "use them rationally".
"There is fear that everyone needs PPEs. Everyone does not need PPEs. A PPE is a mix of different components - like boots, N95 masks, coverall and headgear. People at high risk must use all components. For those at moderate risk masks and gloves are sufficient," the Joint Secretary said.
"It (PPE) should be used as per requirement... I can use four N95 masks within a day or I can use just one within a day," he added.
A shortage of protective equipment has left doctors and medical staff concerned about their own lives, and of their families, as they treat more than 5,000 active coronavirus cases in the country.
In Delhi alone eight doctors, including one who is nine months pregnant, have been infected. States have, so far, received far fewer PPEs than requested; Bihar asked for five lakh but got 4,000.
According to a report by news agency Reuters, some doctors even resorted to raincoats and motorcycle helmets as alternative PPEs.
India received another 1.7 lakh PPE coveralls donated by China, where the COVID-19 outbreak originated in December last year, on Monday. Including this there are nearly four lakh PPEs available in the country, the Health Ministry said at the time.
On Wednesday the centre confirmed a five-year, fully-funded COVID-19 emergency package to fund, among other things, the purchase of PPEs. These funds, separate from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (Rs 11,092 crores released this week), will be made available in three phases.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also advised caution in use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug believed by many to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19, stressing the drug should be used "as per norms" and is meant for doctors and medical staff dealing with coronavirus patients.
The ministry also warned that HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) "might not be good for heart patients".
Hydroxychloroquine, currently being tested on 1,500 COVID-19 patients in the US, was the subject of discussion between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi this week, with the US warning of "retaliation" if India did not sanction sale of the drug.
Among other points addressed by the Health Ministry in today's briefing was the dispatch of 10 teams of novel coronavirus specialists to nine states and that the Indian Railways had produced around six lakh reusable face masks and more than 4,000 litres of hand sanitiser.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune131
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar20
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Sindhudurg1
Nashik1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*294
1135 117
946 71
117 38
72 8
DistrictCases
Chennai152
Coimbatore59
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Ranipet28
Tiruppur27
Namakkal27
Madurai24
Karur23
Theni22
Chengalpattu19
Thoothukudi16
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem11
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Tirupattur4
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*54
738 48
709 45
21 2
8 1
DistrictCases
South170
Central99
North64
New Delhi55
Shahdara53
South West23
West18
South East17
East15
North East14
North West10
Details Awaited*131
669 93
639 93
21
9
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*91
442 15
400 15
35
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar37
Agra13
Meerut12
Lucknow8
Ghaziabad7
Varanasi4
Baghpat2
Pilibhit2
Ghazipur2
Shamli1
Moradabad1
Jaunpur1
Kheri1
Kanpur Nagar1
Bulandshahr1
Bareilly1
Details Awaited*316
410 67
375 61
31 5
4 1
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota3
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*185
383 55
359 55
21
3
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Prakasam4
Anantapur3
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*219
348 43
338 42
6 1
4
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*53
345 9
260
83 13
2
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*77
259 30
243 27
0
16 3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*9
181 6
148 2
28 3
5 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*18
179 14
138 11
25
16 3
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad14
Palwal13
Nuh10
Ambala4
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Bhiwani2
Panchkula2
Hisar1
Kaithal1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*79
169 22
137 21
29 1
3
DistrictCases
Srinagar25
Bandipora12
Badgam8
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*95
158 42
150 40
4
4 2
DistrictCases
Kolkata31
Howrah10
Medinipur East7
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*24
103 4
82 1
16 3
5
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*15
101 10
89 9
4
8 1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*2
42
39
2
1
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*24
39 1
38 1
0
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35 4
30 4
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
28 1
28 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*15
18
15
2
1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*13
13 9
13 9
0
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11 1
11 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
10
1
9
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1 1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
With input from ANI, PTI, Reuters