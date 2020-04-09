"Ordered 1.7 Lakh Personal Protection Kits, 49,000 Ventilators": Health Ministry

Coronavirus: China donated 1.7 lakh PPE (personal protective equipment) to India this week (File)

The government has ordered 1.7 crore PPEs (personal protection equipment) and 49,000 ventilators to aid healthcare workers and doctors in the fight against the infectious novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said today in its daily press briefing.

Confirming that the supply of new PPE, ventilators and N95 face masks had already begun, the ministry said there was no need to panic over the availability of PPE but advised caution, noting "everyone does not need PPE" and that guidelines had been issued regarding its "rational" use.

"Supplies of PPEs, masks and ventilators have now begun. 20 domestic manufacturers in India have been (contacted) and orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed. Supplies have begun. 49,000 ventilators have been ordered," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary (Health Ministry), said.

As nationwide demand for PPEs and essential medical equipment grows, Mr Agarwal said the centre was working towards ensuring supply of essential medical equipment to states. However, he also urged states to "use them rationally".

"There is fear that everyone needs PPEs. Everyone does not need PPEs. A PPE is a mix of different components - like boots, N95 masks, coverall and headgear. People at high risk must use all components. For those at moderate risk masks and gloves are sufficient," the Joint Secretary said.

"It (PPE) should be used as per requirement... I can use four N95 masks within a day or I can use just one within a day," he added.

A shortage of protective equipment has left doctors and medical staff concerned about their own lives, and of their families, as they treat more than 5,000 active coronavirus cases in the country.

About 16 lakh N-95 masks are presently available, the Health Ministry has said (File)

In Delhi alone eight doctors, including one who is nine months pregnant, have been infected. States have, so far, received far fewer PPEs than requested; Bihar asked for five lakh but got 4,000.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, some doctors even resorted to raincoats and motorcycle helmets as alternative PPEs.

India received another 1.7 lakh PPE coveralls donated by China, where the COVID-19 outbreak originated in December last year, on Monday. Including this there are nearly four lakh PPEs available in the country, the Health Ministry said at the time.

On Wednesday the centre confirmed a five-year, fully-funded COVID-19 emergency package to fund, among other things, the purchase of PPEs. These funds, separate from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (Rs 11,092 crores released this week), will be made available in three phases.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also advised caution in use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug believed by many to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19, stressing the drug should be used "as per norms" and is meant for doctors and medical staff dealing with coronavirus patients.

The ministry also warned that HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) "might not be good for heart patients".

Hydroxychloroquine, currently being tested on 1,500 COVID-19 patients in the US, was the subject of discussion between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi this week, with the US warning of "retaliation" if India did not sanction sale of the drug.

Among other points addressed by the Health Ministry in today's briefing was the dispatch of 10 teams of novel coronavirus specialists to nine states and that the Indian Railways had produced around six lakh reusable face masks and more than 4,000 litres of hand sanitiser.

World 14,96,106 Cases 10,69,854 Active 3,36,808 Recovered 89,444 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,96,106 and 89,444 have died; 10,69,854 are active cases and 3,36,808 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 5:21 pm.

India 5,865 591 Cases 5,218 504 Active 478 67 Recovered 169 20 Deaths In India, there are 5,865 confirmed cases including 169 deaths. The number of active cases is 5,218 and 478 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 496 Pune 131 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 20 Nagpur 16 Aurangabad 8 Latur 8 Palghar 7 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Sindhudurg 1 Nashik 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalna 1 Jalgaon 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 294 1135 117 946 71 117 38 72 8 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 152 Coimbatore 59 Dindigul 44 Tirunelveli 38 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Ranipet 28 Tiruppur 27 Namakkal 27 Madurai 24 Karur 23 Theni 22 Chengalpattu 19 Thoothukudi 16 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Salem 11 Virudhunagar 11 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 7 Vellore 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 Tirupattur 4 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 54 738 48 709 45 21 2 8 1 Delhi District Cases South 170 Central 99 North 64 New Delhi 55 Shahdara 53 South West 23 West 18 South East 17 East 15 North East 14 North West 10 Details Awaited* 131 669 93 639 93 21 9 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 168 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Ranga Reddy 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nirmal 4 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Peddapalli 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 91 442 15 400 15 35 7 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 37 Agra 13 Meerut 12 Lucknow 8 Ghaziabad 7 Varanasi 4 Baghpat 2 Pilibhit 2 Ghazipur 2 Shamli 1 Moradabad 1 Jaunpur 1 Kheri 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Bulandshahr 1 Bareilly 1 Details Awaited* 316 410 67 375 61 31 5 4 1 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 67 Jodhpur 29 Bhilwara 23 Jhunjhunu 18 Tonk 11 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bikaner 5 Dausa 5 Dungarpur 5 Bharatpur 4 Kota 3 Jaisalmer 3 Alwar 3 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Sikar 1 Banswara 1 Udaipur 1 Details Awaited* 185 383 55 359 55 21 3 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 42 Spsr Nellore 23 Krishna 12 Visakhapatnam 11 Guntur 10 Y.s.r. Kadapa 9 West Godavari 7 Chittoor 6 Prakasam 4 Anantapur 3 East Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 219 348 43 338 42 6 1 4 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 53 345 9 260 83 13 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 77 259 30 243 27 0 16 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 9 181 6 148 2 28 3 5 1 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 18 179 14 138 11 25 16 3 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 33 Faridabad 14 Palwal 13 Nuh 10 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Bhiwani 2 Panchkula 2 Hisar 1 Kaithal 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 79 169 22 137 21 29 1 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 25 Bandipora 12 Badgam 8 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 95 158 42 150 40 4 4 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 31 Howrah 10 Medinipur East 7 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 24 103 4 82 1 16 3 5 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 23 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 15 101 10 89 9 4 8 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 31 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 2 42 39 2 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 24 39 1 38 1 0 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 4 30 4 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Dhubri 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 28 1 28 1 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 15 18 15 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 13 13 9 13 9 0 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 1 11 1 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 1 9 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

With input from ANI, PTI, Reuters