'Modi Was Great': Trump's Praise After 'Retaliation' Threat Over Drug

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump warned India of "retaliation"

Hours after warning India of "retaliation" if it did not agree to export hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug believed effective in treatment of the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "great" and "really good".

The change in tone came after Mr Trump confirmed that the first shipment of a total of 29 million doses of the drug was on its way from three factories in Gujarat to the United States, which has reported four lakh cases and 13,000 deaths.

"I bought millions of doses... more than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, a lot of it comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it. He was great. He was really good," Donald Trump told American channel Fox News.

Earlier on Monday, during a press briefing at the White House, Mr Trump said he would be "surprised if he (Prime Minister Modi) would" stand firm over his ban on the export of the drug. Mr Trump also suggested that the ban was not Prime Minister Modi's decision.

"I didn't hear it was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries (but) I spoke to him yesterday and we had a very good talk... I said we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come... there may be retaliation," Mr Trump said during a Sunday phone call with Prime Minister Modi.

The hydroxychloroquine drug is being tested on at least 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York

Mr Trump's bulk purchase of the drug, which he called a "game-changer", is in anticipation of it being declared a viable treatment option; it is currently being tested on patients in New York.

India manufactures around 70 per cent (approximately 20 crore tablets of 200 mg each) of the world's hydroxychloroquine supply. The medicine has been identified by the United States' Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for COVID-19 cases.

Last month the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research, the government's nodal body in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak) recommended its use for healthcare workers attending to patients.

Subsequently, on March 25 the government announced a hold on export, adding it would only be allowed on a "case-to-case basis". On Tuesday, hours after Mr Trump's not-so-subtle threat, the government said India would allow export "in view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic".

The decision was met with criticism from opposition parties like the Congress, which cautioned the government to prioritise the needs of Indians first.

"Friendship isn't about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Across India over 4,699 active novel coronavirus cases have been reported and at least 149 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Meanwhile, similar requests have been received from other countries, including immediate neighbours Sri Lanka (185 cases, six deaths) and Nepal (nine cases). The government is believed to be reviewing its export ban order, which was placed to ensure domestic requirements are met.

Worldwide the COVID-19 virus has infected 1.4 million people and killed more than 82,000.

World 14,30,298 Cases 10,46,972 Active 3,01,196 Recovered 82,130 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,30,298 and 82,130 have died; 10,46,972 are active cases and 3,01,196 have recovered as on April 8, 2020 at 9:47 am.

India 5,194 773 Cases 4,643 662 Active 402 76 Recovered 149 35 Deaths In India, there are 5,194 confirmed cases including 149 deaths. The number of active cases is 4,643 and 402 have recovered as on April 8, 2020 at 8:00 am. Kadapa 7 Chittoor 6 Visakhapatnam 6 East Godavari 2 Prakasam 2 West Godavari 1 Details Awaited* 233 305 39 300 38 1 4 1 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 93 Bhopal 10 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 6 Gwalior 2 Morena 2 Shivpuri 2 Details Awaited* 107 229 216 0 13 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 47 Mysuru 20 Chikballapur 10 Bidar 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Dakshin Kannad 6 Kalaburagi 5 Ballari 4 Udupi 3 Belagavi 3 Bengaluru Rural 2 Davangere 2 Bagalkot 1 Dharwad 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 48 175 146 25 4 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 62 Surat 14 Vadodara 12 Gandhinagar 10 Bhavnagar 9 Rajkot 9 Porbandar 3 Patan 2 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 33 165 127 25 13 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 30 Faridabad 9 Nuh 7 Palwal 6 Panipat 4 Ambala 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 1 Hisar 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 78 147 57 116 52 28 3 3 2 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 21 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 61 116 110 4 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 31 Howrah 10 Medinipur East 7 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 20 99 8 81 6 13 5 2 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 23 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 9 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Moga 1 Patiala 1 Sas Mohali 1 Details Awaited* 7 91 80 4 7 Odisha District Cases Khordha 13 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Kalahandi 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 22 42 39 2 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 23 38 6 37 6 0 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 9 31 26 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 3 Marigaon 3 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 10 27 1 27 1 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 15 18 5 15 5 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 1 9 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 10 10 0 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 2 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 4 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 4 4 4 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0

With input from PTI