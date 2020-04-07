COVID-19: Trump Warns Of 'Retaliation' If India Doesn't Clear Key Drug Export

US President Donald Trump said he spoke to PM Modi on Sunday.

India may face retaliation from the United States if it does not release hydroxychloroquine, a key anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said on Monday. His remarks come nearly a week after the government banned export of the drug while experts test its efficacy in helping treat COVID-19 patients.

"I would be surprised if he would, you know, because India does very well with the United States," Mr Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Monday.

"So, I would be surprised if that were his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's) decision. He'd have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said we'd appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn't there be?" the US President was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR had recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating healthcare workers serving coronavirus patients.

In a notification last Wednesday, the centre announced a hold on the medicine's export, adding that it would be allowed on "case-to case basis" on humanitarian grounds. India has reported over 4,000 coronavirus patients so far, more than 100 deaths.

Amid rising pressure, however, the government is likely to take a decision on the matter today and clear the move after calculating sufficient stocks for the country, sources have told NDTV.

The coronavirus death count has crossed 10,000-mark in US, over 366,000 have contracted infection so far. It emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic last month.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA to permit the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine sulfate supplied from the national stockpile to treat adult and adolescent COVID-19 patients who weigh 50 kg or more and are hospitalised, according to an official statement.

