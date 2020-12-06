Coronavirus India Live Updates: Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 4,09,689

India's total COVID-19 active caseload dropped to 4,09,689 on Saturday.

The ministry said that the present active caseload comprises 4.26% of the total positive cases, and new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,393 in the total active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

"India's total active caseload has dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) today. This is the lowest after 136 days. The total active cases were 4,11,133, on July 22," it said.

The ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.

