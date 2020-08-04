Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 18-Lakh Mark; Over 38,000 Deaths

COVID-19 India Updates: More than 11.86 lakh patients have recovered. (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country now has 18,03,695 infections of the deadly virus which has affected more than 17.5 million people globally. With 771 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths count has climbed to 38,135, the government said. Several prominent public figures in the country, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have tested positive for the virus, which has led to the death of a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

More than 11.86 lakh patients have recovered; the recovery rate stood at 65.76 per cent this morning. India has tested a total of 2,02,02,858 samples so far. The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - stood at 13.90 per cent.

At 3.6 per cent, India's rate of increase in cases is more than double than the 1.6 per cent in US and significantly higher than Brazil's 2.3 per cent - the only two countries with a higher caseload.

Aug 04, 2020 05:43 (IST) Impose Lockdown In An Area If Number Of COVID-19 Cases Rise: Rajasthan Chief Minister To Collectors

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked district collectors on Monday to clamp a lockdown in an area if the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise there.

He said the collectors may impose other restrictions such as declaring containment zones and announcing a night curfew, according to the requirements.

Chairing a review meeting, Gehlot also directed officials to ensure compliance of the COVID-19 health protocols, adding that the situation may worsen if the same are violated.

The chief minister also said if those in home quarantine violate rules, they should be shifted to institutional quarantine.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Rajasthan recorded 13 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of such fatalities in the state to 719, while with 1,145 fresh cases, the tally went past the 45,000-mark, the health department said.

Aug 04, 2020 05:42 (IST) Manipur Chief Minister Inaugurates 300-Bedded COVID-19 Care Centre

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated a 300 bedded COVID care centre at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister stated that there is evidence of local transmission of COVID-19, however, there is no community transmission of the disease in the State.

With a surge in positive cases of Covid-19, a proper decision will be taken in the upcoming Cabinet meeting whether to strengthen the present lockdown and its extension, he added.Singh maintained that awareness among the people is very much needed to contain further spread of the disease. He also appealed to the people to come out openly for early treatment instead of concealing their COVID-19 status if tested positive.

"Presently, a total of 300 beds have been installed in the CCC, Lamboikhongnangkhong and it will be upgraded to a 1000-bedded Centre as it has enough space for extension. He appreciated the Health Department and other officials for setting up the COVID Care Centre so that infected people can get timely treatment," said Mr Singh.