18.55 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India So Far, 38,938 Deaths; 66% Recovery Rate

This morning, Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted to say that he has tested positive for the virus. He is the second prominent leader from Karnataka, after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to have contracted the virus. Both the leaders are undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while more than 260 deaths due to the infection, the state health department said. With 266 fresh deaths, the fatality count increased to 15,842, said an official from the health department.

The UK government has said that its new manufacturing pact with the Mumbai-based global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt will guarantee the supply of millions more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine whenever it is ready.

The national capital recorded 805 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in over two months, taking the infection tally to 1,38,482, authorities said on Monday. According to a health bulletin, 10,133 tests -- 3,904 RTCPR and 6,229 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours. On an average, 18,000-19,000 tests were being conducted daily since testing was ramped up significantly in mid-June.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, however, reported its highest single-day spike of 3,505 new infections on Monday. The state now has a total of over 70,000 cases and 1,456 COVID-19-related deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day. It took just 186 days for India to cross the 18-lakh mark, after the first case was reported in Kerala in January this year. The country had crossed the one lakh-mark in 110 days.

More than 60 per cent of total cases in the country and over 50 per cent of total deaths have been recorded in July. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday night resumed his attack on the government over its handling of the Covid crisis, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment last week about India being in a "better position than other countries" because the "right decisions" had been taken.

The UN health agency has warned that the coronavirus pandemic would be lengthy and could lead to "response fatigue", as India and the Philippines reported a record rise in new cases.