India's Active COVID-19 Cases Below 3 Lakh After 163 Days

New Delhi:
India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 19,556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,75,116.
The total recoveries have gone up to 96,36,487 with 30,376 new recoveries recorded on Tuesday. The recovery rate stands at 95.65 per cent.
There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus cases in the country. According to the Health Ministry, active cases are less than 3 lakh after 163 days. The active cases are less than three per cent of overall cases.
The ministry said 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death count to 1,46,111.
Covid-19: 75 new cases take Assam's tally to 2,15,585
With 75 new cases reported on Tuesday, the tally for coronavirus cases in Assam reached 2,15,585, according to the State Health Department.
There are 3,483 active Covid-19 cases in the state.
While 1,024 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state, 2,11,075 persons have recovered from the infection till December 22.
Coronavirus news: Top US Doctor Anthony Fauci Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In "Symbol" For US
Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease specialist, received his Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday along with other senior officials and six health workers at a live streamed event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The widely-respected scientist rolled up his left shirt sleeve, and said he was taking the shot "as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.
"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," he added.
He then gave a thumbs-up sign and clapped for his colleagues as he left the stage of an auditorium at the NIH's headquarters in Bethesda, a Washington suburb.
