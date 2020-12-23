India's Active COVID-19 Cases Below 3 Lakh After 163 Days

The active cases are less than three per cent of overall cases.

India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 19,556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,75,116.

The total recoveries have gone up to 96,36,487 with 30,376 new recoveries recorded on Tuesday. The recovery rate stands at 95.65 per cent.

There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus cases in the country. According to the Health Ministry, active cases are less than 3 lakh after 163 days. The active cases are less than three per cent of overall cases.

The ministry said 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death count to 1,46,111.

Here are the Coronavirus Cases on farmers' protests:

Dec 23, 2020 06:06 (IST) Covid-19: 75 new cases take Assam's tally to 2,15,585



With 75 new cases reported on Tuesday, the tally for coronavirus cases in Assam reached 2,15,585, according to the State Health Department.



There are 3,483 active Covid-19 cases in the state.



While 1,024 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state, 2,11,075 persons have recovered from the infection till December 22.



Meanwhile, India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 19,556 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,75,116.